Our son Porter Blaine Simpson who was 18, found his way to his place of peace and serenity on January 26, 2019. With his journey he left behind his parents Jennifer & Brian, his sissy Shelby Paige, uncles Brian Frazier and Tripp Mills, aunts Tori & Julie Montgomery, grandparents Wayne & Beth Simpson, Burlee & Gerry Frazier, Robert & Donna Cole, Henry & Melissa Mills, Jerry Montgomery. Great Grandmothers Betty Baker & Betty Hart., Fran Brauer. Great grandparents William H. Mills & Elsie. His best friend for life Jordan Cawley. Please join un with a celebration of Porter's life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Friendship United Methodist Church, 3027 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815 Porter is truly missed and forever in our hearts.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019