|
|
Infant Porter Lee Anderson
Grovetown, Georgia—Infant Porter Lee Anderson was born on Monday, July 29, 2019 and passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Children's Hospital of Augusta. Our precious little angel will always be remembered.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the Powell Baptist Church Cemetery with the Dr. Randall Whitaker officiating.
Left to cherish his memory are, his mother, Katie Lee Anderson; his twin brother Levi Bailey Anderson; Paternal Grandparents, State Senator Lee Anderson and Dr. Donna Anderson; Great-Grandmother, Rachel Robertson; Uncle Benjamin "Ben" Anderson; and many great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
Porter was preceded in death by his Great-Grandparents, L.B. and Lucille Anderson and Vincent Robertson.
The family would like to give our deepest gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and many other staff members for their professionalism and unending efforts to help baby Porter. We would also like to thank of our family and friends for their love, prayers and support during this time.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to attention: NICU, Children's Hospital of Georgia, 1446 BT 1844, Harper St. Augusta, GA 30912.
Please visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 2, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019