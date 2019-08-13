|
|
Prema K. Pai
Martinez, Georgia—Mrs. Prema Pai, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10 at the home of Sheila and Vinayak Kamath in Augusta, GA surrounded by her loving family.
Prema Pai was born in Ullal, Karnataka, India to the late Prof. B. Raghava Baliga and Mrs. Susheela Baliga. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved knitting, embroidery, gardening, playing the violin and acting in local community theatre in Hyderabad, India which was her home for over fifty years. She was a volunteer in the Red Cross and helped establish village schools in India. She was a compassionate caregiver to many relatives who lived in her home while recuperating from surgery or illness. She travelled extensively in India and had a particular interest in visiting ancient temples and historical sites. After moving to the US in 1998 to be close to her four children, she participated in the many activities of the Hindu Temple of Augusta. She especially enjoyed the classical music and dance programs hosted by the Temple. She was an inspiration and a role model to many, especially the Temple community.
Prema was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 75 years, Dr. K. Ramesh Pai and two brothers. She is survived by her children Shanti Kudva (Ashok) of Hendersonville, NC, Sharada Pai (Ganesh)of Lexington, SC, Sheila Kamath(Vinayak)of Augusta, GA, Ram Pai (Padma)of Nashville, TN, a brother Vittaldas Baliga(Pushpa) of Elgin SC, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Prema's caregivers Yolanda Jackson, Ieashia Jones and Jackie Woods and all the staff at Encompass Health Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. A special thanks to the Daasa Vani and Gita study group of the Hindu Temple Society as well as her physician Dr. Priya Deshpande for their consistent and loving support throughout the years.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Augusta 17 at 2 PM at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019