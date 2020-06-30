Press Elam Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Press's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Press Elam, Jr.
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Press Elam, Jr. entered into rest June 26, 2020 at Self Memorial Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 am Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mr. Elam, a native of Edgefield County worked in the textile industry and the Edgefield County System retiring from Strom Thurmond High School.
Survivors include five daughters, Carolyn L. Elam, Diane E. Elam, Andrea N. Elam, Lisa (Isaac) Quattlebaum,and Tabitha Elam; six sons, Ronnie P. (Veronica) Elam, Melvin K. (Michelle) Elam, Larry D. Elam, Leon E. (Teresa) Elam, Eric C. Elam and Eric (Alexis) Stroman; three sister, Georgia E. Knight, Deborah (James) McCollum and Yvette Elam; 31 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 1, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Brightharp & Sons
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Gardens Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Mr. Elam was a grand dad to his Children. He loved and respected his children immensely. He groomed his children to become very respectful and productive citizens.
Gwen Collins Andrews
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved