Mr. Press Elam, Jr.
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Press Elam, Jr. entered into rest June 26, 2020 at Self Memorial Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 am Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mr. Elam, a native of Edgefield County worked in the textile industry and the Edgefield County System retiring from Strom Thurmond High School.
Survivors include five daughters, Carolyn L. Elam, Diane E. Elam, Andrea N. Elam, Lisa (Isaac) Quattlebaum,and Tabitha Elam; six sons, Ronnie P. (Veronica) Elam, Melvin K. (Michelle) Elam, Larry D. Elam, Leon E. (Teresa) Elam, Eric C. Elam and Eric (Alexis) Stroman; three sister, Georgia E. Knight, Deborah (James) McCollum and Yvette Elam; 31 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 1, 2020
The Augusta Chronicle - July 1, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.