|
|
Preston Shands Sr.
Augusta, GA—Preston Shands Sr, born April 2nd 1935 in Pacolet Mills, South Carolina to the late Willie and Morris Shands of Pacolet Mills, South Carolina, entered into rest October 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by: His former Wife; Gwendolyn Shands, of Augusta, Ga., Brothers; Marcellus Shands and Lonzo Shands. A special cousin, Mary L. Knox of Detroit, Michigan.
Preston Shands Sr, served in the United States Army, where he served 21 years and retired as a Sergeant First Class. He worked 20 more years as a truck driver with United Van Line.
Left to cherish his memories are, his sons Preston Shands Jr, of Spartanburg, SC., Kenneth Miguel Shands, of Atlanta.; His two daughters Joyce Shands, of Augusta, Ga., Pammela Karen Lattier, of Shreveport, LA. Three brothers; Willie McBeth Shands (Josephine) of Pacolet, SC., Ned Shands (Elanie) of Spartanburg, SC., Marvin Shands (Nannie Mae) of Pacolet Mills, SC. Three sister; Mary Littlejohn of Seattle, Washington., Mary A. Shands of Cleveland, Ohio., Cynthia Lounds (Thomas) of Spartanburg SC. Five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 2:30 pm, at Gibson Memorial Chapel, C.A. Reid, Sr. Memorial Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 1, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019