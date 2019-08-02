Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Canaan Chapel
Trenton, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Canaan Chapel
Trenton, SC
Princess Williams Obituary
Princess Williams
Winder, Georgia—Miss Princess Diana Williams, of Cotton Creek Lane, entered into rest July 29, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, GA. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mt. Canaan Chapel, Trenton, SC with the Rev. Vivian Hambrick officiating. The remains will lie in state in the chapel at 10 am. Interment will be in Mt. Canaan Cemetery.
Miss Williams, a native of Richmond County attended Aiken High School..She was a member of Live River Missionary Baptist Church, Gracewood, GA
Survivors include her parents, Willie James Williams and Dianne Christie Williams; a brother, Justin James Williams all of Lula, GA; three uncles, Ronnie Christie, Trenton, SC; Gregory Christie, Gilbert, SC and Herman Williams, Augusta, GA; godparents, Hudson and Betty Ingram, Augusta, GA; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle - August 3rd and 5th

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019
