Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Priscilla Farr Sorrells Obituary
Priscilla Farr Sorrells
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Priscilla Farr Sorrells, 84, who entered into rest December 24, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Roy Kiser officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Sorrells was a native of Dearing, Georgia, having made North Augusta her home for the past 68 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta, the June Faglier Sunday School Class, the Sheffield Club and was a former Sunday School Teacher. Mrs. Sorrells was a retired Secretary with Lacey Reality. She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Sorrells and a grandson, Jace Sorrells.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Mimi Sorrells, Thomson; a sister, Joanne Shealy, North Augusta; two nieces, Melinda Burckhalter and Donna Kelly.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to at stjude.org
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/27/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019
