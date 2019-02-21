|
|
Mr. Quentin R. Lovett, 99, husband of the late Mary Frances Lovett, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Anchor Rehab and Healthcare.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Branch officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
A native of Double Springs, AL, Mr. Lovett had made Graniteville his home since 1997. He was a US Army veteran, having served during WWII. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years and loved to cook and garden. He will be remembered as a man who took care of his family.
Survivors include his grandson, Mike Wallace (Susan), great grandchildren, Katelyn Hughes, Sarah-Ashley Wallace, Summer Travis and Nathan Travis; great great grandchild, River Hughes. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dolores Ann Wallace and his granddaughter, Michelle Whittaker.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019