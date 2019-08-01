|
R. Curtis Arant
North Augusta, South Carolina—R. Curtis "Curt" Arant, age 75 of North Augusta, entered into rest on July 31, 2019 at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30901 with Rev. Mark Sterling officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.
