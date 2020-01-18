|
R. Joseph Vignati
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, January 17, 2020, Mr. R. Joseph Vignati, 79, loving husband of Mary B. Vignati.
Mr. Vignati was a lifelong resident of Augusta. His father, native of Tramutula Italy, owned and operated the Broadway Fish Market on Broad Street, where he worked alongside his dad for many years.
He was in the first graduating class of Aquinas High. After graduation, he earned an Associate's degree at Augusta College, then continued his education earning an undergraduate degree in Psychology at the University of GA, where he was a Member of the Lambda Chi fraternity.
Upon joining the U.S. Airforce, he served as communication officer attaining the rank of Captain, while earning a Master's degree in Counseling Psychology at the University Alaska, Anchorage.
His career in mental health services began in Alaska, later serving as the Director of the Augusta Regional Youth Development Center. He volunteered for over 20 years at the Augusta Richmond County Community Partnership for Children and Families, as a member of the Coalition for Mental Health Advocacy, a board member for four years of the National American Mental Health Association, and an advisor on the Governor's Mental Health Advisory Council.
He had a passion for antiques and spending time with his 6 grandchildren.
An avid history buff, he led tours of the Woodrow Wilson Boyhood Home and the Augusta Museum of History. He was also a member of the Augusta Lion's Club, and was awarded Lion of the Year 1983-84.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Joseph Vignati (Kathryn), Lela Vignati Nielsen (Foster Olson), and Mark Christopher Vignati (Jackie); and grandchildren: Brennan Vignati, Riley Vignati, Courtney Nielsen, Ryan Nielsen, Guy Vignati, and Michael Vignati. He is preceded in death by his parents Romie and Carrie Vignati and his son, Robert Vignati.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Lions Club, Augusta University Alumni Association, or to the Augusta Mental Health Coalition.
