Entered into rest Monday, April 8, 2019, R. Lee Smith, Jr., 78, devoted husband of 49 years to the late Lelia Terry (Lyn) Smith.



Mr. Smith was born in 1940 at University Hospital, Augusta. He graduated from North Augusta High School and the University of South Carolina where he was a member of the SAE Fraternity. He worked for Martin Marietta Aggregates in Savannah. He returned to Augusta and became an Officer/Partner in Southern Roadbuilders, Inc. where he worked for 29 years. The company was later sold to a division of Ashland Oil. Later he spent 17 years as President/CEO of the Community Foundation for the CSRA. Mr. Smith deeply loved and was totally committed to his family and this community.



Mr. Smith served as President/Chair of the following: Rotary Club of Augusta and was a Paul Harris Fellow; University Health Care Foundation; Economic and Industrial Development Committee and the Red Carpet Tour of the Augusta Chamber of Commerce; American Heart Association; American Cancer Society; Augusta Chapter of Ducks Unlimited; Builders Association of Greater Augusta; Richmond County Historical Society; Georgia Concrete and Products Association; Georgia Council of Community Foundations; Richmond County Hospital Authority; Tuttle Newton Home; several affiliated boards of University Hospital; Walton Way Indemnity; and Chair of University Health Care, Inc. and was named Chairman Emeritus.



Mr. Smith also served as Board member/Trustee of several area banks, - most recently the Augusta Advisory Board of First Community Bank; Leadership Augusta; Historic Augusta; Augusta Prepatory Day School; Aiken Technical College Foundation; Phinizy Swamp Nature Park; United Way of the CSRA; Walton Rehabilitation Hospital; Walton Community Services; Augusta Chamber of Commerce; North Augusta Chamber of Commerce; Georgia- Carolina Council - Boy Scouts of America; Episcopal Day School; Junior Achievement of Greater Augusta; Augusta Museum of History.



Mr. Smith was a member of the following: Shield Club of Greater Augusta; Georgia Industrial Council; Georgia Grant Makers Network; South Carolina Grant Makers Network; Aiken County Chamber of Commerce; State Host (5 years) of the Red Carpet Tour of Georgia; Representative 10th District of Georgia - American Heart Association; Sons of the American Revolution; Leadership of Georgia; Leadership Augusta; Leadership Columbia County.



Mr. Smith was a recipient of the Georgia Hospital Association's Distinguished Service Award and the first recipient of the Lester S. Moody Award of Excellence.



Mr. Smith genuinely loved the outdoors, especially when boating, hunting and fishing.



Family members include: his son, Charles Christopher Smith (Alison) and granddaughters, Madison Elizabeth and Kathryn Lee. In addition to his wife, he is also predeceased by his father, Robert L. Smith; his mother Irma Howard Smith; and his sister, Beverly Smith Ernest.



A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Summerville Cemetery with Rev. Robert Fain officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax deductible contribution to the Community Foundation for the CSRA, Lee Smith Fund, P.O. Box 31358, Augusta GA 30903.



The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907