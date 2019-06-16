|
Funeral Services for Mr. R. Morley Read, 95, who entered into rest June 14, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. Stephen Cutchins officiating. Interment in the Louisville City Cemetery at 3 o'clock with Veterans Honors and Masonic Rites.
Mr. Read was a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, a former 30 years resident of Louisville, Georgia, having made North Augusta his home for the past 10 years. He was a US Navy Veteran of World War II, a 1953 graduate of Purdue University, a former member of the Naval Reserve and Army National Guard and was a retired Forester with the Civil Service.
During his residence at Louisville he was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Stonewall Masonic Lodge #98 F&AM where he served as Master of the Lodge and was a member of the Louisville City Council. Additionally, he organized Red Cross Blood Drives and the Soybean Shuffle. Mr. Read was predeceased by his first wife, Florence McDaniel Read and a daughter, Sara Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Connie Dukes Read; two sons, Bill Read and his wife, Norma, Evans, GA and Daniel O. Read, Louisville. GA; six grandchildren, Sonya Gore, Michael Brown, Clinton Read, Kirby Read, Matthew Read and Bradley Read; four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 106 SRP Drive, Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 16, 2019