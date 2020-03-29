Home

Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Rev. Rabun Cowart

Aiken, SC—Rev. Rabun Cowart, age 86, beloved husband for 61 years to Mrs. Barbara Cowart, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday March 28th, 2020 at his home in Aiken, SC. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Joan (Michael) Voncannon of West Columbia, Texas; son, Douglas (Bobbi) Cowart; grandchildren, April Mitchell, David Z. Mann, Katy Voncannon, Matthew Cowart, Belle Cowart, Kevin Swafford and Cory Swafford; great grandchildren, Mallory Leeth, Lainie Mitchell, Zachary Mann and Karsyn Mann. Also, he is survived by many beloved nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin H. and Vesta Cobb Cowart; daughter and son in law, Theresa Mann-Swafford (John Swafford); brothers, Colon and Clinton Cowart; and sister, Robie Roberts. Rev. Cowart was a loving Christian man who loved to sing and share the gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone including his nursing home ministry. He was a US Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglas with 29 years of service in the Maintenance Department. He was an avid outdoorsman and an all-around genuine gentleman. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he impacted. A special thank you to the loving caregivers Phyllis Butler and Tonnette Ford. Also, the family wishes to acknowledge the loving care provided by Kindred Hospice. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday March 31st, 2020 at 11am at the Vaucluse Cemetery with Rev. John V. Allen officiating. The interment will directly follow. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the coronavirus outbreak, anyone attending the service is asked to observe the "Social Distancing" guidelines given to us by our resources. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook atwww.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday March 30, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020
