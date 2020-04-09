|
Miss Rachael Gail Powell
Grovetown, GA—Miss Rachael Gail Powell, 28, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home.
A private graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Alec George officiating.
The Lord blessed our world with 28 years of this precious little girl's sweetness. She taught so many of us humility and the ability to smile through any trial. We were all privileged and honored to know her. We will greatly miss her voice, her smile, and her presence. The world has become a little darker place without her light shining. May she rest in the arms of our Father until we meet again in glory.
She is survived by her parents, David Powell (Amelia) and Rebecca Gail Gambrell; her brother, Glenn Taylor; her step-sisters, Haley Glover and Heather Glover; her maternal grand father, Howard Gambrell; her paternal grandmother, Judy Lamb (Ray); her aunt, Victoria Letbetter (Jesse); her uncles, Robert Gambrell, James Gambrell and Michael Powell (Kristi).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020