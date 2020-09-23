Mrs. Rachael J.
Jones
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Rachael J. Jones, entered into rest September 11, 2020. The family is requesting a private service.
Mrs. Jones was a Patient Rep. for University Hospital.
Survivors include a daughter, Raquel Jones; five sons, Tyrone (Virginia) Jones, Dion (Carmen) Jones, William (Wilma) Jones, Victor Rhea and Mikal (Markesia) Jones; four sisters, Brenda Rhea, Sylvia (Michael) Lewis, Cecila (Mark) Lampkins and Darnella Jackson; two brothers, Raymond (Suella) Robinson, Jr., and Minister Bryon (Minister Sandra) Robinson; 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 24, 2020