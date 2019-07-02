|
|
Rachel Marion Miller left the stage suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was 44.
Rachel was born in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and proudly served in the United States Air Force. She worked tirelessly to support our nation's veterans. Rachel was bold, tenacious, and spoke her mind. She will be remembered for her amazing cooking, watercolor artistry, burlesque, NSA service, & true and fierce friendships.
She is survived by her true husband of 22 years, Frank S. Miller; father, Jack Duff of Woodstock; mother, Debra Brown of Holt, Florida; two daughters, Marty Duff of Savannah and Sarah Miller of Los Angeles, California; twin sister and closest ally, Jessica Ann Yu of Augusta; brother and sisters, Justin Duff of Pittsburgh, Sharon Rushing and Rebecca Denmon, both of Baker, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She finally became the "dog mommy" she had always wanted to be by adopting her two faithful canine companions- Soren and Sirius.
Rachel's life will be celebrated in a place where she spent countless hours making memories of love and laughter- her sister's home. There will be a drop-in celebration on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 6-8:00 P.M. at Jessica's home, 1 Seventh Street Riverplace Clubhouse , Augusta.
The family asks that no flowers be sent and instead donations be directed to the Greater Augusta Arts Council, 1301 Greene Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901 or to Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,
www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 2, 2019