Mrs. Rachel Riley Thomas (Becky) went home to be with her Lord and savior Monday, March 11th, 2019. Mrs. Thomas was the widow of Mr. John R. Thomas, Sr. (J.R.). Mrs. Thomas was a secretary all of her working years, with her last two jobs as church secretary at Curtis Baptist Church (7 years) and First Baptist Church of North Augusta (19 years).
Mrs. Thomas was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church for over 40 years and was a part of the Hammond Sunday School Class. She loved her church and her church family very much.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by a daughter, Victoria Fail (Roger) and a son, Dale Thomas, both of Clearwater, SC, as well as one brother, Rev. Robert W. Riley of Augusta, GA. Also surviving Mrs. Thomas is her sister-in-love, Brenda Thomas of Thomson, GA. Grandchildren include William Thomas, Jason Bayne (Paige) and Jamee Johnson (Chris) and their respective families. Mrs. Thomas is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews whom she held dear to her heart.
Mrs. Thomas was predeceased by one daughter, Susan Joyce Payton; her parents, Richard H. Riley, Jr. and Mr. and Mrs.Willard Tolley; her brother, Richard H. Riley III; and her sister, Mrs. Joyce Riley Holt.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019