SFC Rafael (Ray) Angel Corujo, 74, United States Army Retired of Graniteville, SC, beloved husband of Mrs. Tina Kneece Corujo, entered into rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home. A native of Puerto Rico, he has been a resident of the CSRA since 1990.
A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. Following his service in the Army, he was a Truck Driver and
Computer Technician. Ray was a member of the Augusta Christian Singles, where he and Tina met and enjoyed dancing and cruising.
In addition to his wife, family members include his children, Pedro Torres, Steven Corujo, Laurie Corujo, Tony Corujo, and Erika Corujo. Step-children, Teresa Gilbreath, Lisa Chambers and Cherie Spivey. Grandchildren, Simone Torres, Siara Torres, Michael Torres, Elijah Corujo, Isiah Corujo, Zoe Corujo, Ema Corujo, and Eli Corujo, who was the apple of Ray's eye.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 6 until 9 o'clock PM at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. In accordance with wishes, Ray will be cremated following the memorial gathering and no service will be held.
It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray's memory be made to the ()
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019