Raford W. Bussey, Sr.
Clarks Hill, SC—Raford W. Bussey, Sr., 73, husband of the late Robin N. Bussey, entered into rest Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Raford will not only be remembered; he will be missed.
He will be remembered for his dedication to perfection and the belief that a job is not worth doing if it is not done right. He will be missed for his ability to inspire others to expect the same perfection of themselves.
He will be remembered for his steadfast pledge to always do the right thing. He will be missed for his unwavering faith that others shared his commitment to integrity and that no one—no matter their transgressions—was irredeemable.
He will be remembered for his love of all creatures, whether bipedal or four-legged, from antelope to zebras, fowl to foul-mouthed, newly born or out to pasture. He will be missed for his excitement to share that love with anyone who could spare a minute.
Perhaps most of all, he will be remembered for his generosity. Until his last breath, he was prepared to give the shirt off his back. If he had no more to give, he would sew a new shirt himself, if only so that another would not go without. He will be remembered as a constant helping hand, for his refusal to ask "why" but rather "when" and "how much," secure in the knowledge that, when the time came, the helped would do the same for him. He will be missed for his unwillingness to change, his refusal to bow under the weight of an unkind world, for defiantly guarding the flame of his altruism against extinguishment.
He will be remembered in many ways: as a laborer and a business owner; a father, brother, and friend; a dreamer; a humanitarian; and an unconventional optimist. He will be remembered for being Raford Bussey. He will be missed because there will never be another.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Modoc Baptist Church Cemetery with Craig McDaniel and Willie Givens officiating.
Mr. Bussey, son of the late Lillian Reese Bussey and Carrol Talimadge Bussey, was born in Modoc and was a member of Modoc Baptist Church. He was the owner of R.W. Bussey Construction Company for over 40 years. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry Bussey and Morgan Bussey.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Wayne Bussey, of Modoc, Dennis Raford Bussey (Melanie), of Martinez, and Raford "Rip" Bussey, Jr. (Maggie), of Greenville; his grandson, Dawson Bussey; his brothers, Talmadge "Tag" Bussey and Claude Bussey; his honorary grandson, Bryce Smith; and his beloved dog, Bea.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Scott, Wayne Kirkland, James Garner, Bryce Smith, Mike Reese, Greg Powell, Mike Reed, and Mike Smith.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904; or to Children's Hospital of Georgia, 1446 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30912.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/10/2020