Mr. Ralph Jonah "Jay" Simons Jr., 54, passed away on April 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Jay was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a graduate of Westside High School in 1984, and continued his education at University of Georgia where he earned an Economics degree in 1989. After graduation Jay began a career with Merry Land & Investment Company, Inc. He served in several capacities and was named Vice President - Property Management in 1995. Jay later founded the Simons Real Estate Group. Jay was passionate about local politics, he enjoyed working on several campaigns. The most memorable being the mayoral campaign for Deke Copenhaver who said Jay was a "damn good" campaign treasurer. Jay also served on the Augusta Planning and Zoning Commission and was a member of the Augusta Land Trust. He was an avid Georgia football fan. Jay found much pleasure in all things outdoors with his children. The family would like to thank David McLeod and Craig Sims for their support and friendship to Jay and his family.



Family members include: his son Ralph Jonah "Jake" Simons, III and his daughter Lucy Carswell Simons; his mother, June Clark Simons and his sister Jeanna Simons Chapman, both of Lynchburg, VA; and other extended family and friends he considered family. He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Jonah Simons.



Graveside services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with The Rev. Robert D. Fain officiating.



The family will receive friends Thursday, from 4:30 until 6:30 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors.