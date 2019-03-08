|
Ralph Milton Anderson, 95, loving husband of 74 years to Bobbie Wren Reeves Anderson, died peacefully at home after an extended illness. Services will be at Wrens United Methodist Church Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00PM with Rev. Chad Watkins and Dr. Stan Littleton officiating. Interment will follow at Wrens Memorial Cemetery. The family will greet friends at James Funeral Home Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM.
Mr. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Ormmie Norris Anderson and John Atkinson Anderson; and both siblings, Ethel Anderson Brown and Louie Wade Anderson. Other survivors include his children, Kaye Anderson Rowe (Ronnie) of Macon, and Steve Milton Anderson (Chris) of Wrens; five grandchildren, Dr. Holland Haynie III (Katie) of Creighton MO, Deena Anderson Scarborough (Brian) of Statesboro, Robert Reeves Haynie of London England, Becky Anderson Moseley (Brandon) of Statesboro, Meagan Anderson of Atlanta; two step-grandchildren, Scott Rowe (Allison) and Brian Rowe of Atlanta; five great grandchildren, Abigail, Amelia and Ariel Scarborough, Tinsley Haynie, and Evan and Austin Moseley.
Serving as pallbearers will be Buford Manning, Mike McGahee, Alec McNeely, Charles Milburn, Philip Roberson, Billy Rowland, Sam Rowland and Jerry Weeks. Honorary pallbearers will be members of American Legion Post 229.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Wrens UMC, 202 Russell St, Wrens GA 30833 or to Wrens Memorial Cemetery, 104 Norton Dr, Wrens GA 30833.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Ralph Milton Anderson.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019