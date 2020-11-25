1/1
Ralph Randle Grooms
Grovetown , GA—Entered into rest on November 23,2020 Mr. Ralph Randle Grooms of Grovetown Ga. (76) Mr. Grooms was born in Bamberg SC. to the late Otis Grooms and Nadine Barrs Metts. He retired from Proctor & Gamble as a warehouse Team Leader with over 30 years of dedicated service. Randle was a avid Carolina Gamecock fan. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Sandra C. Grooms, a son Brian Randle Grooms and a brother Julian Costell Sharpe. Survivors include his son Darrell (Jan) Grooms – Grovetown Ga. sister Patricia (Charles) McPherson-Sherman Texas. three grandchildren Chris (Stacie) Grooms- Michael (Johnny Rush) Bechtold and Tyler Grooms and two great-grandchildren Konnor Grooms and Olivia Grooms and a daughter in law Cathy Grooms. A graveside service will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Usry and Tony Lively officiating. Military Honors at the graveside will be accorded. The family will receive friends Friday November 27, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home. The family requests that in honor of Alzheimers please wear something with purple or a purple ribbon. In lieu of flowers family request that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association 106 SRP Dr. Evans Ga. 30809
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga 30907, 706-863-6747 Please sign the online guest book at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/27/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
