Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
Aiken, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randal Sapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randal Darnell Sapp Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randal Darnell Sapp Sr. Obituary
Mr. Randal Darnell Sapp, Sr.
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Randal Darnell Sapp, Sr., entered into rest May 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held 3 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Bethany Cemetery, Aiken, SC with the Rev. Willie Harmon officiating. Mr. Sapp, a native of Aiken County was a Detailer for Cushman Paint & Body Shop..
Survivors include a daughter, Katrina LaQueisha Sapp; a son, Randal Darnell Sapp, Jr. of Warrenville, SC; his father, Raymond (Angela) Sapp; his mother, Minister Christine Thomas (Lonzo) Grubbs of Beech Island, SC; a sister, Karisa Sapp of Beech Island, SC; five brothers, Rev. Raymond Barnard (Min. Vanessa) Sapp of Aiken, SC, Carlnel (Latina) Williams of Graniteville, SC, Christopher Grubbs, Ikeem Raquan Drennon of Beech Island, SC and Rodriguez Robinson of Augusta, GA; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 20, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -