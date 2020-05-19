|
|
Mr. Randal Darnell Sapp, Sr.
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Randal Darnell Sapp, Sr., entered into rest May 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held 3 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Bethany Cemetery, Aiken, SC with the Rev. Willie Harmon officiating. Mr. Sapp, a native of Aiken County was a Detailer for Cushman Paint & Body Shop..
Survivors include a daughter, Katrina LaQueisha Sapp; a son, Randal Darnell Sapp, Jr. of Warrenville, SC; his father, Raymond (Angela) Sapp; his mother, Minister Christine Thomas (Lonzo) Grubbs of Beech Island, SC; a sister, Karisa Sapp of Beech Island, SC; five brothers, Rev. Raymond Barnard (Min. Vanessa) Sapp of Aiken, SC, Carlnel (Latina) Williams of Graniteville, SC, Christopher Grubbs, Ikeem Raquan Drennon of Beech Island, SC and Rodriguez Robinson of Augusta, GA; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 20, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2020