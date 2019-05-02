|
Mr. Randall Lyle Stephens entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Augusta, Ga.
He is survived by his loving and devoted mother Patricia S. Hester, children Shantreis (Jason) Sams, Patreis Oliver, Noah Parker, sisters Pamela (Kenneth) Williams, Paula Stephens, and Felice Hester, six grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
A memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Life In The River Worship Center, 2140 Grand Blvd, Augusta, Ga - Apostle Nancy Reese officiating.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 2, 2019