Randolph J. Clanton
Randolph J. Clanton
Cincinnati, OH—Randolph J. Clanton age 76 of Cincinnati passed away on Monday August 31, 2020. He was born in Augusta, GA the son of the late Joseph and Adeline (nee Caldwell) Clanton. In 1966 he married Alice Mills. Randolph worked as a logistics manager for Proctor and Gamble for almost 30 years. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 54 years Alice Clanton; one daughter Marcia Clanton; one granddaughter Brittany Bailey; five brothers Floyd (the late Eunice) Clanton, James Clanton, Stanley Clanton, David Clanton, and Anthony (Yvette) Clanton; two sisters Catherine (Christopher) Williams and Avis "Camilla" (Alvin) Holsey. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. A celebration of Randolph's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 4, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
