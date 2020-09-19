Randolph J. Clanton
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Randolph J. Clanton, the husband of Alice Clanton, entered into rest Monday, August 31, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Alice Clanton, daughter Marcia, granddaughter Brittany, brothers Floyd, James (Georgia), Stanley and David Clanton, sisters Catherine (Chris) Williams and Avis "Camilla" (Rev. Alvin) adopted brother Antoine (Yvette) Clanton and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Friday September 25th at the Clanton Family Cemetery, 3733 Clanton Rd. Gracewood Ga, with Elder Alvin L. Holsey, Trinity Temple COGC officiating. Care entrusted to Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/20/2020