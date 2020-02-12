|
|
Mr. Randy Bernard Wiley
Thomson, GA—Funeral service for Mr. Randy Bernard Wiley, 67, of Thomson, GA will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, Thomson, GA with pastor, Rev. F. D. Favors, Eulogist and Rev. Mantrell Wilson, Presider. Interment: Westview Cemetery, Thomson, GA. Wake: Friday, (02/14/20) from 5-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral procession will leave 628 M.L.K, Jr. Street, Thomson, GA at 12:30 p.m.THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM,Thomson, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020