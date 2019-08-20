Home

Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Randy Lynn Garrett Obituary
Randy Lynn Garrett
Augusta, GA—Randy Lynn Garrett, 58, entered into rest suddenly on Monday August 19, 2019. Randy leaves behind his mother, Deloris Walker Garrett, his brothers William T. Garrett, Jr (Wanda), Barry W. Garrett (Susan), and his sister Paula Garrett Mabe (Jeff). He also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family. He was born in Augusta, Ga.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The .
The Family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, August 23rd at:
Central Savannah River Crematory (Poteet Funeral Home) 3465 Peach Orchard RoadAugusta, Ga 30906
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 21, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
