Randy Lynn Garrett
Augusta, GA—Randy Lynn Garrett, 58, entered into rest suddenly on Monday August 19, 2019. Randy leaves behind his mother, Deloris Walker Garrett, his brothers William T. Garrett, Jr (Wanda), Barry W. Garrett (Susan), and his sister Paula Garrett Mabe (Jeff). He also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family. He was born in Augusta, Ga.
If so desired, In lieu of flowers please donate to The .
The Family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, August 23rd at:
Central Savannah River Crematory (Poteet Funeral Home) 3465 Peach Orchard RoadAugusta, Ga 30906
The Augusta Chronicle - August 21, 2019
