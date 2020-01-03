Home

1951 - 2020
Ellijay, GA—Randy Padgett, age 68 of Ellijay, Georgia passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Ellijay, Georgia. He was born May 24, 1951 to N.A. and Katie Padgett in Augusta, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Padgett of Ellijay; daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and Travis Nelson of Brunswick, Heather and Levi Wirick of Grovetown; brothers, Robert Padgett of Augusta, Ronald Padgett of Augusta; grandchildren, Jack Nelson, Oliver Nelson, and Haley Cooper.
Mr. Padgett will remain in the care of the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory as he is being cremated.
Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020
