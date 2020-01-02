|
|
Dr. Ranita R. Donald
Evans, GA—Dr. Ranita R. Donald, 66, of Evans, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Ranita was born on January 14, 1953 in a small town in central India to the late Murad and Subarno Scott of Bilaspur, India. She was the youngest of five siblings and her older brother preceded her in death.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Anand Donald and her son, Nitin. Her and her husband were married in 1975 in Bilaspur, India.
Ranita came to the United States in 1985. She started working with the Medical College of Georgia in 1999. Dr. Donald, Assistant Professors, served the patients of the CSRA as a board certified physician anesthesiologist for 20 years. During her tenure at MCG, she served in several different capacities. She loved gardening, feeding her bird and other outdoor activities.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907. The family will receive friends beginning at 1pm at the funeral home until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, friends, family, alumni, and well-wishers may donate to the MCG Foundation; Electronic Donations: https://www.mcgfoundation.org/Donate-Now Fund Designation: TYPE - "In Memory of Dr. Ranita Donald, Anesthesia" or for mailing donations, MCG Foundation Inc. 720 St. Sebastian Way Suite 150 Augusta, GA 30901, In Memory of Dr. Ranita Donald - Anesthesia.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/3/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020