Rashaun A. Walker, Jr.
Augusta, GA. —Rashaun A. Walker, Jr., entered into rest Thursday, July 9, 2020. His memories will be shared by his loving and devoted family; parents, Freddie Lee and Lisa Parker; sister, Devonne Parker, Deandre Parker and Desmond Parker, a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be Friday, July 17, 2020, Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, with Reverend Dr. Clarence Moore, officiating. Masks are required for the visitation and service. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday the 16th at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits