G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
1 Bogus Hill Dr.,
North Augusta, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Science Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Raven E. Glanton

Ms. Raven E. Glanton, of Bethel Church Road, entered into rest February 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Science Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be in Science Hill Cemetery.

Raven was a 2011 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and she attended Winthrop University. She was a member of Science Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a paralegal for Aiken County Courthouse.

Survivors include her mother, Barbara A. Scott Glanton-Collier; her father, Dana B. Leaverette; two sisters, Rachel E. Glanton and Brooke Lauren Leaverette; three brothers, Basil Leaverette, Bryson Leaverette and Ryan Leaverette; grandmother, Helen Leaverette; three nephews, Tyrek Gordon, Tyran Glanton and Tayden Glanton; her fiance, Quavis M. Williams; a host of aunts, uncles other relatives and friends. Friends may visit at 11 Bogus Hill Dr., North Augusta, SC Wednesday - Friday from 4:30 - 7:30. Friends may call at the funeral home after 1p.m. Friday.

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
