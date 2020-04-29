|
|
Ray Centers
Augusta, GA—On April 29, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease, Retired CSM Ray E. Centers went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Born June 7, 1928, in Elys, Kentucky, he was the third child and only son born to coal-mine foreman Nathan Centers and his wife, Myrtle. When he was 16 years old, his father was killed in a mine explosion and the family soon moved to Knoxville, TN, where he met the love of his life. On March 6, 1949, he married Reba Dolores "Dee" Galbraith, and she became his "Bride" as he still affectionately calls her, recently celebrating 71 years of marriage with her. Together they had three children and after several years of different military assignments, they made their home in Augusta. He considered it a high honor and privilege to serve his country in the United States Army and ultimately earned the rank of Command Sergeant Major, serving in Airborne Special Forces as a "Green Beret". He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, as well as decorations from the countries of Korea, Vietnam and Thailand. He logged over 2100 jumps, earning the title Master Parachutist. After retiring in 1970 with 25 years of military service, he began a 22-year second career as a Financial Planner with IDS/American Express, medically retiring in 1991. He was passionate about flying and logged thousands of hours both as a private pilot and flight instructor with the Fort Gordon Flying Club. For several years he owned a Cessna 172 and took great delight in transporting friends and families on short trips whenever he could. He actively served with several churches in the Augusta area, including Fleming Baptist Church, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Graceway Church, currently at First Baptist Church Augusta, serving in various ministries over the years, including Drama, Youth, Sports/Coaching, Music, Sunday School and Benevolence. He was a student of The Bible and a teacher of The Word, evidenced by the many Bibles, study guides and commentaries he studied because of his desire to understand, know and share the things and person of God. An excellent athlete himself, he especially enjoyed watching his beloved Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. Growing up on a farm in Kentucky gave him a love of gardening, and he looked forward every spring to planting a large garden, taking great pleasure in tilling, planting, and harvesting, presenting friends and family with the fruits of his labor. But his greatest passion was his family. Affectionately called "Granddaddy" by his 3 granddaughters and 7 great-grandchildren, whenever physically able, he attended every piano and dance recital, every sports event of not only his children, but his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He would change a diaper, babysit without hesitation, make countless trips for ice cream, give driving and flying lessons, mend teenage broken hearts, and give wise counsel to last a lifetime. He had a genuine love of people and a desire to serve, a positive spirit, and fearless can-do attitude which will forever be his legacies to us.
Ray was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Carrie Wilson and Mabel Short. He is survived by his wife, Dee Centers; children, Debbie and Aubrey Wallace, Bobby and Margaret Centers, Lori and Brian Braswell; grandchildren, Kelly and Billy Hughes, Amanda and Joe Todd, and Maggie Centers; great-grandchildren, Will, Joshua and Caroline Hughes, and Kate, Matthew, John and Andrew Todd; and two nieces, Carolyn Meadors and Thelma Vaughn.
The family will be forever grateful to the entire staff of The Claiborne Retirement
Community and Regency Hospice for their loving care and concern for "Mr. Ray".
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Augusta
Benevolence and Music Ministry.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 4-30-2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020