Mr. Ray Fleming Beckum, 78, entered into rest July 3, 2019.
Mr. Beckum was the son of the late Romie Clayton Beckum and Suzie Reid Beckum. He was a native of Augusta, Georgia and had lived in McDuffie County for the past 37 years. He started his career at Johnson Motor Company, Augusta and was parts manager at McNair Equipment in Wrens, GA and several other dealerships in Augusta, GA. Mr. Beckum was a member of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Nazarene Church of Wrens, GA. In addition to his parents, Mr. Beckum was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Martha Beckum and daughter in law, Jennifer Beckum.
Survivors include sons, Joe Beckum and wife, Rhonda of Augusta, Robert Beckum and wife, Penny and Mark Beckum all of Dearing; sisters, Patty Sue Shelton, Lenor Stephens and brother, Larry Beckum; grandchildren, Brandon, Wesley, Heather, Adam, Priscilla, Brooke, Megan and Preston and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bryant Neal officiating. Interment will follow in the Adams Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be members of the McDuffie Fire Service.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ray Beckum.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019