Raymond Albert Hatton
Martinez, Georgia—Raymond Albert Hatton, 84, entered into rest October 19, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Georgia, husband of Mary Evelyn Hatton.
Raymond a native of Kentucky moved to the Augusta area in 1973, he was a carpenter for Perkins Construction Company and a member of Martinez Baptist Church.
Additional survivors include his son, Charles Hatton; daughters, Vicky Blue; Debbie Jordan; Barbara Naugle; Julie Domaleski; brother, Gerald Hatton (Peggy); sister, Judy Cook (Roger) and nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Martinez Baptist Church with Reverend Phillip Winsett officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/24/2020