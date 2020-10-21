1/1
Raymond Albert Hatton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Albert Hatton
Martinez, Georgia—Raymond Albert Hatton, 84, entered into rest October 19, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Georgia, husband of Mary Evelyn Hatton.
Raymond a native of Kentucky moved to the Augusta area in 1973, he was a carpenter for Perkins Construction Company and a member of Martinez Baptist Church.
Additional survivors include his son, Charles Hatton; daughters, Vicky Blue; Debbie Jordan; Barbara Naugle; Julie Domaleski; brother, Gerald Hatton (Peggy); sister, Judy Cook (Roger) and nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Martinez Baptist Church with Reverend Phillip Winsett officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/24/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
01:00 PM
Martinez Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Martinez Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved