Raymond Boyd Hopson
Beech Island, SC—Memorial services for Mr. Raymond Boyd Hopson, 80, who entered into rest October 30, 2019 will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from Historic Beech Island First Baptist Church, Rev. Greg Williams officiating.
Mr. Hopson was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Pauline Hopson.
Survivors include wife, Janet Hopson; six children, Mike (Jean) Hopson, Randy (Lisa) Hopson, Lawrence (Kathy) Langston, Scotty (Kelly) Hopson, Jonny Hopson and Carol (Johnny) Albion; seven grandchildren, Brent, DeAnn, Carrie, Trey, Sarah, Logan and Lauren; great-grandson, Chandler; a brother, Richard Hopson, a sister, Patsy (Ray) Hyatt and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Historic Beech Island First Baptist Church, 170 Church Road, Beech Island, SC 29842 or Molly's Militia, PO Box 6816, North Augusta, SC 29861.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019