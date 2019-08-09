Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rock of Ages C.M.E. Church
729 Johns Road.
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams Memorial C.M.E Church
1630 Fifteenth Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Memorial C.M.E Church
1630 Fifteenth Street
Rev. Raymond H. Thompkins Sr.

Rev. Raymond H. Thompkins Sr. Obituary
Rev. Raymond H. Thompkins, Sr.
Augusta, Ga—Reverend Raymond H. Thompkins Sr., entered into rest Thursday August 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Williams Memorial C.M.E Church, 1630 Fifteenth Street, Reverend Dr. Dwayne M. Crew, pastor. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
