Rev. Raymond H. Thompkins, Sr.
Augusta, Ga—Reverend Raymond H. Thompkins Sr., entered into rest Thursday August 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Williams Memorial C.M.E Church, 1630 Fifteenth Street, Reverend Dr. Dwayne M. Crew, pastor. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019