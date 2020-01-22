|
Raymond Hicks
Augusta, Georgia—Raymond Hicks,69, spouse of Joan Iles, entered into rest on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Legacy includes Daughter - Myra Wright, Step Sons - Micheal Bigham, James Wright, Brother- Joshua Martin, Sister - Malveen Smith, Cousin - Johnny Hicks along with four grandchildren and many loved ones.
A commemoration of life will be held Saturday February, 1st 4:00pm at C A Reid Memorial. Condolences and donations may be offered at 1133 Nellieville Rd, Augusta, Ga 30901
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/22/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020