|
|
Raymond Jeffrey Leclair
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, January 5, 2020, Mr. Raymond Jeffrey Leclair, 53, husband of Michelle Henderson Leclair.
Raymond was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He graduated from Academy of Richmond County. As a welder, he worked for both Gardner Welding and E-Z-Go. He was a loving husband, father and brother and a member of St Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughters: Heather Williams, Ashley Goings; sons: Raymond Leclair, Jr., Joseph Leclair; seven sisters and two brothers. Mr. Leclair was predeceased by his parents: Henry and Louis Leclair, three brothers and one sister.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Ingram celebrant. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA 30813.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 8, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020