Raymond L. Williams
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Raymond L. Williams entered into rest on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Augusta. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Keys Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. Survivors are his mother Betty Williams and two sisters; Gracie Williams and Nancy Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please follow local and state guidelines for Covid-19 precautions. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Keys Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
