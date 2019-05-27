Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lesley White Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Lesley White Jr. Obituary
Raymond Lesley White Jr., 65, left this world to join his beloved wife, Verline, on May 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Starling -Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Richard Bowen officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, Ga.

He left behind three daughters, Kathryn Robinson (Douglas), Alicia Greene (Travis), and Angela Duncan, his sisters Carolyn Smith (Grovetown) and Malissa Roye (Augusta). He had 8 beloved grandchildren: Kayla, Malynn, Chase, Chloe, Carley, Carson, Brantley, and Connor and 1 great grandchild: Asa. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Verline White, his parents Raymond and Pauline White, his brother James White and sister Ruby Jones, his honorary brothers Leonard Roye, Rex Roye, Randall Roye, and Raleigh Roye, and his honorary sister Selina Roye.

Ray was a good man. He was an honest, caring, fun, and honorable man. In a world where that is exceedingly rare- he can meet his maker with a clean conscious and hear him say, "Well done, my son." He dedicated over 40 years to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 150 Union where he was a hardworking man. He was faithful to his wife for over 40 years and was always there to provide for and love his children. He will be missed, but what a time Ray must be having now.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Williams, Travis Greene, Dennis Smith, Timothy Roye, Aaron Roye, Jeremy Cooper and Ronnie Canuette.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now