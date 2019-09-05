|
|
Mrs. Reba (Tiny) Hawes Stokes
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Reba (Tiny) Hawes Stokes entered into rest on Wednesday, Augusta 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1454 Florence Street, Augusta, GA with the Reverend Karland Stokes of Atlanta officiating. Family will assemble at the church at 11:40 a.m. Smith-Peoples Funeral Home, 706-724-1885
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019