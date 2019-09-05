Home

Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
723 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-1885
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
1454 Florence Street
Augusta, GA
View Map
Reba Hawes (Tiny) Stokes

Mrs. Reba (Tiny) Hawes Stokes
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Reba (Tiny) Hawes Stokes entered into rest on Wednesday, Augusta 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1454 Florence Street, Augusta, GA with the Reverend Karland Stokes of Atlanta officiating. Family will assemble at the church at 11:40 a.m. Smith-Peoples Funeral Home, 706-724-1885
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
