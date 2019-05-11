|
Reba Lambert Parker, 97 years of age, went to her heavenly home on May 8th, 2019. She was born January 9th, 1922 to Julian and Annie Lambert and was their only child. She had a great sense of humor and a sharp wit. Reba possessed a zest for life, enjoyed her friends, and loved her husband Bill. She graduated from Girard High School and at age 19 she married Green Capus "Bill" Parker and became a war bride. She loved to tell how she rode a train from here to California to see her husband, "first trip outside of Georgia for this young country girl." They traveled to many naval bases but loved Miami the most. They wanted to stay, but love of family brought them back to Georgia. Reba worked at The True Citizen for over 40 years and called it a labor of love. She loved the hustle and bustle, the deadlines, the stories, and late nights. She cherished being a "newspaper woman" and said that's why she loved and drank coffee all the time. "That's what newspaper people do." She also enjoyed telling her fellow workers, "I have to do EVERYTHING" around here." She had a lifelong friendship with the Chalker family which owned the newspaper and still maintained contact with the sons, Roy and Phil. Rare was the Saturday night the two families were not together for some of Bill's hamburgers, steaks or ribs. Reba was married to the love of her life for 61 years before his death in 2003. She continued her love and devotion for Bill every day for the last 16 years. She was an only child and never had any children of her own. But, she loved and doted on many and had a great influence on them. Her entire life revolved around her husband and their trips to the beach, and the lake where they enjoyed boating and fishing. She also enjoyed gardening with friends and family. She was totally happy and fulfilled. She was a member of the Waynesboro Garden Club and won many awards for her flower arrangements. It was not unusual for her to tell her husband to "pull over" so she could gather unusual plants, vines, moss and wood that she would use in arrangements. She still has baskets of driftwood gathered from her excursions. She has been lovingly cared for by "her Jean, Laurie, and Ralph" for the past 16 years. Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Burke Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Gary Abbott officiating. Pallbearers will be Roy Chalker, Jr., Phil Chalker, Todd Dickey, Josh Dickey, Bud North, Keith Sheets, and George Deloach. Visitation will be held at Burke Memorial Funeral Home one hour prior to the graveside service. Flowers will be accepted and donations can be made in Reba's memory to the , Old Fella Animal Rescue or a . Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 11, 2019