Reba S. Spivey, age 73, entered into rest on Monday, April 1, 2019 under the wonderful care of University Extended Care Westwood.
Reba was born in Augusta to the late James and Tessie Stevens. Reba spent her entire life caring for others- whether it be her family or those she cared for as a nurse. She loved showing how much she cared for others by giving- even if it meant she would go without, and by baking for them. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl T. Spivey; her son, Keenan Goodin; brothers, Jimmy Stevens and Dick Stevens; and sisters, Dorothy Stuckey, Helen Dempsey, and Sue Carroll.
She is survived by her son, John D.W. Goodin (Vickie) of Evans; granddaughters, Taylor Goodin and Amber Meyer; brother, Jerry Stevens of Evans; sisters, Florence Jones of Augusta, Louise Proveaux of Orangeburg, SC and Carolyn Linville of Phoenix, AR; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. Thursday at Platt's Belair Road.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Reverend Eric Lairsey will officiate. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
