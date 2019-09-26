Home

Rebecca Ann Boysen

Rebecca Ann Boysen
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Rebecca Ann Boysen, 69, entered into rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Mrs. Boysen worked as an optometric technician for more than 40 years. She worked at Eyeglass World from 2000-2002, and Walmart Vision Center from 2002-2009. She taught hundreds of people of various different ages of how to properly use their contacts. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was Larger than life.
Survivors include her children, Barrett Gordon, Brad Gordon, Gregory Gordon, James Mayo and Christopher Mayo; grandchildren, Julia Gordon, Maliyah Dent, Hope Boysen and Jamie Merritt; siblings, Larry Mimmie and Jackie Mimmie; and cousin, Vivian Collins.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 12pm at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/28/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
