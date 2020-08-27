Rebecca Clark Rice
Augusta, GA—Rebecca Clark Rice, 50, a native of Augusta, departed this life Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Robert Williams "Will" Rice and the daughter of Dr. William Little and Marian Carter Clark.
A member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Rebecca was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and Augusta University. She was a former member of Junior League of Augusta, Bulbs and Borders Garden Club, the Augusta Symphony Guild, and was trustee of Historic Augusta. She was also an active member of the Richmond Academy Booster Club, where she was Volunteer of the Year.
Rebecca devoted her life to her family. Rebecca was a good, faithful daughter and friend and was loved by all for her kindness. From childhood she loved the mountains of North Carolina and enjoyed time there with her family and friends. She always cherished the time she spent with her beloved pets.
Family members, in addition to her husband and parents, include her son: Robert Williams "Rob" Rice III; daughter: Carter Elizabeth Rice; mother-in-law: Charlotte Carter Merry (Finley); sister-in-law: Adrian Robinson (John); nephews: Will and Rice Robinson and godmothers: Ann Westbrook and Carol Williams. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. William L. Clark of Louisville, GA and Mr. and Mrs. Roy Marion Carter of Alexandria, VA and her sister: Jane Marian Clark.
A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. George Muir officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
