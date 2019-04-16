Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Haynie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca "Becky" Haynie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca "Becky" Haynie Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Haynie, age 66 of Hephzibah entered into rest on April 12, 2019. She preceded in death by her husband, Hal Haynie; parents, Robert and Madeleine French and brother, James French.

Becky is survived by her daughters, Madeleine (H. Dan) Moore, Jr; Dawn (Michael) Parker; son, Heath Haynie; brother, Joe (Laina) French; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was born in Mexico, MO and graduated from Lyman High School in Longwood, FL.

Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd., Augusta, GA 30906.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now