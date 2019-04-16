|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Haynie, age 66 of Hephzibah entered into rest on April 12, 2019. She preceded in death by her husband, Hal Haynie; parents, Robert and Madeleine French and brother, James French.
Becky is survived by her daughters, Madeleine (H. Dan) Moore, Jr; Dawn (Michael) Parker; son, Heath Haynie; brother, Joe (Laina) French; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was born in Mexico, MO and graduated from Lyman High School in Longwood, FL.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd., Augusta, GA 30906.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019