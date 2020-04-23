Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Church Cemetery
Rebecca Hillary Obituary
Rebecca Hillary
North Augusta, SC—Rebecca Hillary, of Casalina Drive, entered into rest April 22, 2020 at University Hospital. A private graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Church Cemetery with the Rev. Louis T. Coley officiating.
Rebecca was a 1979 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. He worked for Carlisle Plastic Company for 20 years. She also worked for Urban Outfitters. She was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church where she sang on the Gospel Choir.
Survivors include her sisters, Martha L. Lee, Mattie M. Hillary, Justine Hillary and Shirley (Davis) Mitchem; brothers, Robert (Clara) Hillary, Joseph (Carrie)
Hillary,Joshua (Theresa) Hillary, Rufus (Mary) Hillary, Jr., Alex (Shirley) Hillary, Peter (Margie) Hillary, Isaac Hillary (Laverne Felix), Ira (Cassandra) Hillary and Nelson (Roxanne) Broadwater; godchildren, Isaiah Hillary, Kayla Mathis and Kyra Mathis; god brother, Fitzgerald (Karen) Ryans; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 24, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020
