Rebecca Hillary
North Augusta, SC—Rebecca Hillary, of Casalina Drive, entered into rest April 22, 2020 at University Hospital. A private graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Church Cemetery with the Rev. Louis T. Coley officiating.
Rebecca was a 1979 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. He worked for Carlisle Plastic Company for 20 years. She also worked for Urban Outfitters. She was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church where she sang on the Gospel Choir.
Survivors include her sisters, Martha L. Lee, Mattie M. Hillary, Justine Hillary and Shirley (Davis) Mitchem; brothers, Robert (Clara) Hillary, Joseph (Carrie)
Hillary,Joshua (Theresa) Hillary, Rufus (Mary) Hillary, Jr., Alex (Shirley) Hillary, Peter (Margie) Hillary, Isaac Hillary (Laverne Felix), Ira (Cassandra) Hillary and Nelson (Roxanne) Broadwater; godchildren, Isaiah Hillary, Kayla Mathis and Kyra Mathis; god brother, Fitzgerald (Karen) Ryans; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 24, 2020
