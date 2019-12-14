|
Rebecca Hilton Campbell
Augusta, GA—Memorial Services for Rebecca Wright Campbell, 75, formerly Rebecca Hilton, who entered into rest December 7, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center after a brief hospitalization will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Fr. Fredrick Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will take place in Magnolia Cemetery.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph P. Campbell of Augusta; five children, Kermit Youngblood (Celeste) of Winchester, VA; Emily Youngblood Tedder (Joe) of Augusta; Ann Youngblood Mulhearn (Brian) of Memphis, TN; John Youngblood (Beth) of Rome, GA; and Joshua Youngblood (Teresa) of Fayetteville, AR. She is also survived by two step-children, Nancy Campbell (Greg Digesu) of Atlanta and Bill Campbell (Amy) of Alexandria, VA. Additionally, she is survived by 21 grandchildren and her brother-in-law Walton Campbell (Lynn) of Evans, GA.
Born Rebecca Ann Wright on September 4, 1944 in Delhi, LA to Warrington A. and Isola B. Wright. She was reared in Oak Grove and Monroe, LA where she attended Monroe public schools and was a proud 1962 graduate of Neville High School. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Northeast Louisiana University, now University of Louisiana at Monroe, after which she taught in the public schools of Monroe as well as college-level classes at her alma mater, thereby embarking on a 40-year career in education.
Upon moving to the Augusta area in the mid 1980s she found employment at Aiken Technical College where she taught college English from 1984 until her retirement in 2010 and served as Chair of the Department of Humanities and Fine Arts. On several occasions she also served simultaneously as Chair of numerous other departments. She quickly established a reputation as an excellent administrator and a demanding teacher of excellence within the university transfer program. It was not uncommon for other faculty members from various disciplines with graduate degrees of their own to attend her lectures, particularly those in World Literature, to enjoy her compelling presentation of this material. She was also known as an outstanding writing instructor in the art of the essay. Generations of students will remember her as a demanding and inspiring teacher who made each of them a better writer and more appreciative of great literature.
In 2002 Rebecca was named Aiken Tech Faculty Member of the Year and was further recognized by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education with the South Carolina Governor's Professor of the Year award, the highest order of recognition within the state for teaching excellence.
As a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend she was treasured for her keen intellect and clever conversation, often over the kitchen table after long hours of work. A granddaughter recalled, "She loved coffee, gossip, and flowers. She was a spicy firecracker and the wittiest person I've ever met." She was a bright light in this life who exemplified courage, resilience, and integrity. She is loved deeply and will be forever missed.
Memorials may be made to Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), P.O. Box 243, Stevenson, MD 21153 or www.ecan.org
