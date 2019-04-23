Home

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home
180 N. Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 461-7641
Rebecca Jean Cecil


Rebecca Jean Cecil Obituary
Rebecca Jean Cecil, 58, of Fayetteville passed away on April 19, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1960 to John and Ethel Cecil in Augusta. Becky was a member of First Christian Church of College Park. Becky was preceded in death by her parents. She Is survived by her sisters, Patti Keel and Gail C. Steele (Paul); her dog, Gunner; niece, Patti O'Donnell; nephew, Alan Steele (Sharon); great-nephews, Garrett, Jason, Jake, and Joey; special cousin, Cynthia Hyder; and several aunts and uncles. Becky has requested that there be no ceremony to mark her passing, but that her family and friends remember her as she was in life. She wanted her loved ones to take time in their hearts to remember a laughter filled good "Becky" story. All is well with her soul. Memorial contributions can be made to https://www.cancer.org/ or https://www.stjude.org/. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville - www.mowell.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
